Proposed Tuthill subdivision in Orient moves forward

The Southold Planning Board granted DEIS adequacy, a mandatory environmental review report, to Tuthill Conservation Subdivision, a plan that would divide four parcels at 21505 Route 25 in Orient into 17 residential lots.

The adequacy approval pushes the plan to build a conjoined conservation subdivision forward.

The Tuthill family’s plan would preserve 94 of the 112 acres.

In April 2016, a similar DEIS determination of adequacy request was submitted to the board which was labeled inadequate due to environmental concerns of contaminated groundwater. The plan has since been revised and groundwater has been tested, assistant town planning director Mark Terry said.

In 2014, the Planning Board held a public hearing on the Tuthill proposal.

Photo caption: The view behind Latham’s farm stand in Orient. (Credit: Grant Parpan, file)

