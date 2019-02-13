Furloughed federal workers may get property tax extension

Furloughed federal workers impacted by the 35-day government shutdown may be granted a 90-day extension to pay their property taxes in Southold Town.

Last month, state lawmakers authorized legislation to allow local governments to give furloughed federal employees the extension. Local municipalities must adopt a resolution allowing the extension, according to Supervisor Scott Russell.

“There still may be people who couldn’t make that deadline or who have yet to pay those taxes,” he explained, noting that impacted workers would not be responsible for late fees and penalties.

Councilwoman Louisa Evans asked how many people in Southold could be impacted.

“We don’t know. If there’s people who have paid late, we don’t know why. They would have to come in and verify their federal employment,” the supervisor said.

[email protected]

Comments

comments