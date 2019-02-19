Town holds back on waste oil fees

Town officials are considering a proposal to charge residents a $3 fee to dispose of waste oil at the town’s transfer station.

“The idea of making residents go over the scale is cumbersome and unnecessary,” said Southold Town Supervisor Scott Russell during a work session Tuesday.

“When you’re a resident using the oil disposal area, it is a function of recycling, because the oil will be re-refined and burned elsewhere,” he said, adding that residents should not have to pay.

But the board agreed that businesses should. “I think we need to distinguish the two,” Mr. Russell said.

Citing public backlash on the proposed fee, Mr. Russell said solid waste coordinator Jim Bunchuk was willing to discuss the issue before any fees go into effect. “I think people raised a lot of good points as to why we needed to come back and revisit it,” the supervisor said.

