Daily Update: Local NYPD detective killed in line of duty; moratorium considered on Main Road

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, Feb. 13:

NEWS

NYPD detective, a Riverhead High graduate, killed in the line of duty

Southold Town considers moratorium on Main Road development

Firefighters battle house fire on Hamilton Avenue in Riverhead

Southold teen made honorary member of Riverhead PBA

SPORTS

Greenport-Southold county championship game postponed

WEATHER

Cloudy skies will gradually give way to sunshine throughout the day, with a high near 45. It will be partly cloudy tonight, with a low around 28, according to the National Weather Service.

