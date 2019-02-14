Real Estate Transfers: Feb. 14, 2019

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated Dec. 17-23, 2018.
AQUEBOGUE (11931)
• Foelsch Family Trust to Paini, Corrado, 4 Summerfield Ln S (600-45.1-1-4), (R), $375,000
• Davidson, M to Timpone, Thomas, 58 Phillips Ln (600-46-1-9), (R), $350,000
CALVERTON (11933)
• Deyhle, C & C to Ryan Trust, Douglas, 110 Golden Spruce Dr (600-80.1-1-9), (R), $495,000
• Taylor 2004 Trust to Smith, Paul, 86 Golden Spruce Dr, #48 (600-80.1-1-48), (R), $475,000
CUTCHOGUE (11935)
• Glynn, E to Hartshorn, Timothy, 33775 Route 25 (1000-97-1-9), (R), $250,500
• PMA Cutchogue LLC to Cardinale, Rene, 4306 Wunneweta Rd (1000-111-14-31), (R), $1,200,000
FLANDERS (11901)
• Portocarrero, P to Portocarrero, Miles, 208 Oak Ave (900-145-3-5.1), (R), $200,000
• Sullivan, J & P by Referee to Wells Fargo Bank, Nat Assoc, 75 Glen Ave (900-148-4-34), (R), $563,344
• Werner, R Trust to Ryan, C, 26 Topping Dr (900-163-2-48), (R), $405,000
GREENPORT (11944)
• Bayley, R & S to W.H. Crumb LLC, 3320 Bay Shore Rd (1000-53-6-38.2), (V), $215,000
LAUREL (11948)
• Libassi, Maki & Michael to Lehnert, William, 155 Birch Dr (1000-128-1-10), (R), $300,000
MATTITUCK (11952)
• 1105 Central Drive to Pantaleo, Richard, 1105 Central Dr (1000-106-2-28), (R), $399,999
• Ranieri, N & R to Richert, Kenneth, 400 Old Field Ct (1000-120-3-8.24), (R), $670,000
• Cassidy,Victor, et al to Marinis, Daniel, 1600 Sigsbee Rd (1000-144-1-9), (R), $580,000
• Haeg Living Trust to Jeffcoat, William, 50 Rochelle Pl & 2795 Bay (1000-144-5-1), (R), $650,000
ORIENT (11957)
• Getches, M to Vogelman, Andrew, 385 Oyster Ponds Ln (1000-25-1-6), (R), $740,000
PECONIC (11958)
• Gilson, J & Ebel, R to Bruni, Steven, 970 Salt Marsh Ln (1000-68-3-8.3), (R), $946,000
RIVERHEAD (11901)
• Belyea,Vallina, et al to Lissandrello, Martin, 503 Willow Pond Dr (600-18.1-4-35), (R), $384,900
• Grenham, E to Scaramucci, Robert, 1903 Augusta Alley (600-64.1-1-23.1), (R), $345,000
• Pizzo, G & Fountaine, M to Winterfield, Jerome, 22 Haverton Ct, Unit 4102 (600-82.5-3-38), (C), $475,000
• RSL Property Managmnt to Walker, Douglas, 70 J T Blvd (600-120-1-22), (R), $277,000
• Briscoe, L by Referee to Deutsche Bank National Tr, 534 Raynor Ave (600-123-1-19), (R), $287,000
SHELTER ISLAND (11964)
• 10 Cobbetts Lane LLC to Cobbetts Lane Two LLC, 10 Cobbetts Ln (700-8-1-2.2), (V), $815,000
• Richardson, N to Cobbetts Lane LLC, 8 Cobbetts Ln (700-8-1-2.3), (V), $815,000
• Patti, F & Parks, TJ to London, Kevin, 18 Sunshine Rd (700-19-1-90.11), (R), $999,500
SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)
• Sabia II, D & B to Waters, Kathy, 57 West St (600-92-2-5), (R), $399,000
SOUTHOLD (11971)
• Weber, J & J to Redmond, Patrick, 750 Budds Pond Rd (1000-56-5-16), (R), $810,000
• Prahlow, T to 1605 OSYL LLC, 1605 Old Shipyard Rd (1000-64-5-30), (R), $525,000
• Mann, L to Mauro, Vincen, 755 Meadow Ct, Unit 17E (1000-87.1-1-17), (C), $879,000
WADING RIVER (11792)
• Fontana, D & T to Mannarino, Marianne, 86 Hulse Ave (600-52-2-27), (R), $290,000
• North Country Dvlprs to Sound Avenue Development, Sound Ave & lot 75-2-3 (600-57-1-17.1), (V), $475,000
• Sherrill, T to Strecker, Robert, 179 Overhill Rd (600-72-1-18.1), (V), $66,000
• Sherrill, T to Meadowcrest Corporation, 169 Overhill Rd (600-72-1-20), (V), $66,000
(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)