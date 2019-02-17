Photos: Cutchogue East students perform ‘Seussical Jr.’

Fifth- and sixth-grade students at Cutchogue East Elementary School in the Mattituck-Cutchogue School District demonstrated their musical and theatrical talents during a special performance of “Seussical Jr.” on Jan. 25 and 26.

After several months of rehearsals, while the stage crew and technology team designed and built the sets and created the appropriate lighting and sound, the cast was ready to tell the story of how Horton the Elephant saved the town of Who.

See more photos below:

(Courtesy of Mattituck-Cutchogue School District)

Comments

comments