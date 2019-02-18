Christine and Joseph Haeg

Christine B. Haeg of Mattituck, 98, died Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at Peconic Bay Medical Center beside her husband, while holding hands.

Both had been admitted to the hospital and shared the same room. Three days later, on Valentine’s Day, Joseph D. Haeg, 97, joined his beloved wife of 77 years, leaving family, friends and hospital staff in awe of the touching and befitting end to a remarkable love story.

Chris and Joe Haeg were residents of Mattituck since 1960. They are the beloved parents of Richard, Dennis (Marie) and Mary Jo; cherished grandparents of Kristen DeLumen and Kimberly Haeg; and great-grandparents of Brian and Logan DeLumen.

Christine was born Nov. 7, 1920, in Jackson, Mich., to Anna (Goddertz) and Lino Daddario. On April 5, 1942, she married the love of her life.

Before moving to Mattituck, Christine was a Cub Scout den mother for seven years in Queens and the first female in Queens County to receive the coveted Scouter’s Award. She was a Girl Scout leader in Mattituck for two years, a member of the Marion Council Columbiettes, American Legion Auxiliary and Riverhead Jamesport Homemakers Club. She was employed at the Suffolk County Clerk’s office, where she served as principal clerk.

Joseph was born Oct. 11, 1921, in Flushing, Queens. He graduated from St. Francis Xavier High School and Fordham University School of Business. During World War II, he served in the U.S. Army’s 78th Infantry Division, 309th Battalion, in Germany as a platoon sergeant. Joseph was a New York City firefighter before retiring on disability. He was later employed at Brookhaven National Laboratory as a buyer, contracts specialist and administrator. At the time of his retirement, he served as manager of the Contracts and Procurement Division.

Joseph was very active in the local community, serving as president of the Mattituck Lions Club and as Strawberry Festival chairman. He also served as president of the Mattituck Senior Citizens Club and was a member of the Griswold Terry Glover Post of the American Legion, North Fork Environmental Council and Southold Town Republican Club.

The family has chosen to honor their remarkable love story with joint cremation and interment at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations in their names may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

This is a paid notice.

