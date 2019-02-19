Lawrence H. “Hunt” Reybine, Jr. died Jan. 13, 2019, in Northport, N.Y.

He was born Dec. 29, 1947, to Ethel and Lawrence Reybine in Boothbay Harbor, Maine. The family moved to Orient the summer of 1949.

Mr. Reybine graduated from Orient School in June 1961, Indian Mountain School in June 1962 and South Kent School in June 1967. He attended Southampton College before enlisting in the U.S. Navy in 1968.

Mr. Reybine loved sailing, fishing, clamming and gardening. His family and friends remember him as kind, gentle and sweet.

He is survived by his sister, Eleanor Myles and her children and grandchildren; and his sister, Brierly Reybine.

Memorial events will take place in the late spring.

Memorial donations may be made to Brain and Behavior Research Foundation (formerly NARSAD), 747 Third Ave., 33rd Floor, New York, NY 10017.

