Eleanor “Pat” Hamilton of Peconic Landing in Greenport died Feb. 18. She was 95.

She was born Feb. 3, 1924, to Edith (Bannerman) and John Patterson in Hempstead, N.Y., where she married William Hamilton Sept. 20, 1949.

Ms. Hamilton earned a Bachelor of Science degree in physical education from Russell Sage College in Troy, N.Y., and served in the U.S. Army as a Technician 4 from 1944 to 1946.

She was featured in two Suffolk Times articles, once for raising over $20,000 in 13 years by collecting cans and bottles for Brecknock Hall and other charities, and again in 2015 when she was interviewed about Victory Over Japan Day, which marked the end of World War II. She was an avid gardener, loved the beach and physical fitness and could be seen walking around Greenport, her family said.

Ms. Hamilton was predeceased by her husband in 2016; her son John in 2018; and her sister, Audrey Van Duzee, in 2009. She is survived by her daughter, Ann Duprey of Riverhead; sons William and David Hamilton, both of River Edge, N.J.; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Feb. 22, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. Services will take place Saturday, Feb. 23, at 10 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Southold, the Rev. Dr. Peter Kelley officiating. Cremation was private.

Memorial donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Southold.

