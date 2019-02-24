Greenport Village likely getting dog run on Moores Lane

Greenport Village appears to be on the verge of having a dog run on Moores Lane.

The Village Board has been discussing the idea of a dog park or dog run since 2017 and at Thursday’s village board work session, the board seemed to indicate that it will move forward with the project.

Mayor George Hubbard said the park would be just south of the water tower on the north end of Moores Lane, east of the northernmost ball field.

Village Administrator Paul Pallas said the village has a price estimate of $6,500 for the project, although that estimate is more than a year old.

The proposed space would be 30-by-80 feet with a four-foot high fence and two gates, he said.

“It’s a fenced area, there’s nothing else in there,” Mr. Pallas said.

The board also considered locating it on the south part of Moores Lane, across from Jernick Moving, but opted for the northern site, which is used less often.

Trustee Julia Robins asked if it would be modeled after the dog park Southold Town has in Peconic. Mr. Pallas said the Greenport one would be smaller.

Trustee Doug Roberts, who first proposed the dog run, said the point is to be able to have a place where dogs can run free. He said many people support it.

One resident spoke out against the proposal.

“The village has three fields, a skatepark and it will have a mini-train on Moores Lane,” said Chatty Allen, a regular attendee of village meetings. “To take space away from of those uses [is wrong].”

“What ever happened to playing with your dog on your own property?” she said.

