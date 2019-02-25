Mary Patricia Mosca

Mary Patricia Tuthill Goodale Mosca, known as Marypat, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Greenport Thursday, Feb. 7, at the age of 57.She was born Aug. 3, 1961, to Jean M. and Alfred W. Tuthill. She graduated from Shelter Island High School in 1980, spent many years cooking at various restaurants on the island and making many lifelong friends. Marypat spoke often of her wonderful childhood memories growing up on Shelter Island, especially swimming off the sandy point at the family’s boat yard, rummaging around the carpenter shop and boat sheds and building endless forts behind washed out bulkheads.

Marypat will be easily remembered for her love of family and friends, her generous heart and her carefree spirit. She shared her love and her faith freely.

She loved the water, the sun on her face and her toes in the sand. Marypat had a passion for music, dancing and people and she was often heard saying, “The more, the merrier.” She was incredibly creative and shared her artistic talent almost daily with her beloved granddaughter, Amara. Marypat was also well known on the island as a friendly and caring home health aide.

Marypat is survived by her husband, Chris Mosca; her daughter, Emma Anne Goodale; her granddaughter, Amara Patricia Cajamarca Goodale; her step-grandson, Alex Corwin; and sisters Louise T. Green (Jason) and Laura J. Tuthill (John); as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will have a quiet graveside service. There will be a memorial celebration of her life at a later date, when the sun is brighter and the sand is warmer.

