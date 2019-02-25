Dolores Ann Neudeck of Riverhead, formerly of Cutchogue, died Monday, Feb. 18. She was 68.

Dolores was born March 1, 1950, in Greenport, N.Y. She was raised in Cutchogue and graduated from Southold High School. After high school she became certified in computerized office technology. Dolores worked for different companies, most recently for Synergy Rehabilitation Center in Riverhead for three years as a receptionist. In her personal life, she loved music, dancing, flowers and animals.

She was predeceased by her parents, Agnes and Edward Drumm and her nephew, John Fogarty. Dolores is survived by her daughters Jacqueline Kassman of Greenport and Tammy Bourne of Merritt Island, Fla.; grandchildren Connor and Justin Bourne of Merritt Island, Fla. and Nicoletta Kesoglides of Bayside, N.Y.; sisters Georgeanna Fogarty and her husband, James, of Cutchogue and Christine Drumm of Cutchogue; her niece and goddaughter, Ellen Fogarty; and nephews James Fogarty Jr. and Daniel Drumm.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, March 2, at 10 a.m., at Our Lady of Good Counsel R. C. Church in Mattituck, officiated by Monsignor Joseph W. Staudt.

Memorial donations may be made to American Diabetes Association.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is assisting the family.

This is a paid notice.

