Barbara Ann Benson of Orient died Feb. 12 at the Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Westhampton Beach.She was born in July 1946 to Alice (Franklin) and Jerome F. Daly in Pelham Bay, N.Y., where she lived until the family moved to North Bellmore, N.Y., during her high school years.

She married Bruce Benson Nov. 11, 1967, and made a home in West Islip.

Upon retirement, the couple built their dream home, which they called “Promised Landing,” in Orient.

Predeceased by her brothers, John and Jerry, she is survived by her husband; her children, Dr. Kevin Benson of Midland, Texas, Karen Ann Benson of Cutchogue and Pastor Keith Benson of Southold; and three grandchildren.

A celebration of life will take place Saturday, March 16, at 11 a.m. at True Light Church. Memorial donations may be sent to the church at 31095 Main Road, Cutchogue, NY 11935.

Comments

comments