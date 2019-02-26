Daily Update: Popular florist closes, GOP picks slate, new 7-Eleven approved

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by Lucas Ford:

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Feb. 26:

NEWS

After 64 years, Homeside Florist closes

Southold GOP chooses its slate; tax receiver won’t seek re-election

Greenport marinas offer to pay for Stirling Basin dredge

Planning Board approves amended site plan for West Main Street 7-Eleven

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high near 32. The wind chill, however, will make it feel closer to 15 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 14 degrees.

