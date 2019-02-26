Cutchogue resident Gary J. Pumillo died Feb. 1, 2019, at Peconic Bay Medical Center with his family by his side after a courageous battle with ALS.

Gary was born June 10, 1960, in Greenport to Harry and Barbara (Florence) Pumillo. He married Cindy (Zimnoski) and together they made their home in Cutchogue where they raised their two sons, Kyle and Kevin.

Gary was a hard-working spackler and custom painter. He was a member of Mattituck Fire Department and in his spare time loved spending summer days with family and friends at New Suffolk Beach.

Gary is predeceased by his mother; mother-in-law and father-in-law Henry and Theresa Zimnoski; and nephew Frank McBride.

He is survived by his wife Cindy; his father; his sons Kevin and Kyle and his wife Jessica; sister and brother-in-law Cheryl and Van Vasilakos; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Debbie and Jerry Zuhoski, Diane and Richie McBride, Kathy Zimnoski and Tom Zimnoski; nieces and nephews Denise Vasilakos, Jackie Gatz, Jerry Zuhoski, Lisa Mauro, Michael McBride and Lori McBride. Also surviving are many great nieces and nephews.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Coster-Heppner Funeral Home.

Memorial donations in Gary’s memory may be made to Mattituck or Cutchogue Fire Departments.

