Greenport High School students to perform ‘School of Rock’

This weekend, the Greenport High School Drama Club will present Andrew Loyd Webber’s new hit musical, School of Rock, based on the much-loved film of the same name under the direction of Mrs. Laura Nitti.

The show follows Dewey Finn, a wannabe rock star who decides to pose as a substitute teacher at a prestigious private school in order to raise money to pay the rent. He turns a straight A class of students into a mind blowing all kid rock band and onto compete in the Battle of the Bands.

There are three chances to see the show: Friday, March 1 and Saturday, March 2 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 3 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door or reserved by emailing [email protected].

See more photos of Monday’s rehearsal by Tara Smith below:

Comments

comments