Daily Update: Dems announce slate, moratorium approved, baseball coach out

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, Feb. 28:

NEWS

Southold Democrats nominate slate for November town elections

Town adopts Main Road building moratorium

Steve DeCaro out as Mattituck baseball coach

Malcolm Cater embraces opportunity in arena football league

Local performers celebrate Black History Month in Riverhead

WEATHER

Expect cloudy skies through mid-morning today, then gradual clearing, with a high near 37 degrees, wind chill values between 20 and 30, and a north wind of 7 to 10 mph, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a slight chance of snow overnight when the low will reach 27 degrees.

