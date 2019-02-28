Daily Update: Dems announce slate, moratorium approved, baseball coach out

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by Lucas Ford:
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, Feb. 28:
NEWS
Southold Democrats nominate slate for November town elections
Town adopts Main Road building moratorium
Steve DeCaro out as Mattituck baseball coach
Malcolm Cater embraces opportunity in arena football league
Local performers celebrate Black History Month in Riverhead
WEATHER
Expect cloudy skies through mid-morning today, then gradual clearing, with a high near 37 degrees, wind chill values between 20 and 30, and a north wind of 7 to 10 mph, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a slight chance of snow overnight when the low will reach 27 degrees.