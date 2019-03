Marilyn E. McNulty of Laurel died at home Feb. 28. She was 90.

Visitors will be received Tuesday, March 5, from 10 a.m. to noon, at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Funeral services officiated by Father Peter Garry will be held after visitation, followed by interment at Sacred Heart R. C. Cemetery.

