Daily Update: EPCAL point person replaced, new restaurant coming

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, award-winning care, when and where you need it most.

Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, March 5:

NEWS

At supervisor’s request, Triple Five replaces point person on EPCAL sale

Terra by American Beech to replace Basso in Stirling Square

Greenport district to face off in Junior Iron Chef competition

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high near 32 degrees and an overnight low of 19, according to the National Weather Service.

Comments

comments