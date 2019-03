Catherine V. O’Neill of Mattituck died March 4. She was 87.Visitors will be received Thursday, March 7, from 5 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

Funeral services will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, March 8, at the funeral home, Father Mariusz Gorazd officiating.

Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

