Mabel Antoinette Ley of Mattituck died March 2 in Stony Brook. She was 90 years old.

She was born in Lakeview, N.Y., Nov. 25, 1928, to Russell and Elizabeth Smith.

For many years, she resided in Lynbrook, N.Y., and worked as a registered nurse at the former Meadowbrook Hospital. In 1986, she moved to Mattituck and was active in Mattituck Presbyterian Church and its Bible study.

She is survived by her husband, Charles A. Ley; and sons Richard and Kenneth, both of Lynbrook, and Warren, of Laurel.

Graveside services will take place Thursday, March 7, at noon at Calverton National Cemetery, the Rev. John Carrick officiating.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is assisting the family.

