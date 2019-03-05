Marilyn E. McNulty of Laurel died at home Feb. 28, 2019. She lived her entire 90 years on the North Fork in the communities of Southold and Laurel.She was born in Greenport Sept. 11, 1928, to Marian (Crum) and F. Milton Miller. On Feb. 3, 1951, she married Frank J. McNulty in Mattituck.

Professionally, she worked at North Fork Bank and later at the Love Lane Shop for her friend Lois Barker.

Marilyn was a communicant of Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church and a member of the Old Town Arts and Crafts Guild, East End Arts Council and Lioness Club. She enjoyed playing bridge and her many years of artwork.

Predeceased by her husband, she is survived by her children, James McNulty of North Carolina, William McNulty of Florida, Lynn McNulty of Richmond, Va., and Diane Reeve of Flanders; her sister, Peggy Goldsmith of Mechanicsville, Va.; seven grandchildren, Dorene, Shawn, Jason, Dylan, Ethan, Isaac and Rebecca; and three great-grandchildren.

Visitors were received March 5 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where funeral services were also held, officiated by Father Peter Garry. Interment followed at Sacred Heart R. C. Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care or to the support of local artists.

This is a paid notice.

