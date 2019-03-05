Dorothy F. Costantini, a lifelong Riverhead resident, died Feb. 27 at the age of 92.She was born Feb. 2, 1927, to Michael and Nellie Sidor in Aquebogue.

Ms. Costantini graduated from Riverhead High School and later married Eddie Costantini. She was co-owner of Doc’s Tavern in Polish Town for 20 years and was an avid giver to all she knew, her family said.

Ms. Costantini was predeceased by her husband and her son Ricky. She is survived by her daughter, Karen Costantini; her son Robbie Costantini and his wife, Kim; her grandson, Chris Costantini, and his wife, Sabina; and two great-granddaughters.

Graveside services took place March 1 at St. John the Evangelist Cemetery in Riverhead. A memorial Mass will take place at a later date. McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family.

Memorial donations may be made to Angel Tree at Greenport Schools, attention Jillian Johnstone.

This is a paid notice.

