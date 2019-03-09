Southold Blotter: Greenport man arrested for driving with fake ID

Lemus Bran of Greenport was arrested last Monday afternoon for driving with fake identification, police reports said.

Mr. Bran was pulled over at the intersection of First and North streets in Greenport around 2 p.m. for driving without brake lights, reports said. After police requested his identification, the driver presented the officer with a fraudulent permanent resident card containing a false name and date of birth.

Mr. Bran was arrested for criminal possession of a forged instrument in the third degree, a class A misdemeanor, and the faulty brake lights, a traffic violation. He was then transported to headquarters for processing.

• Police are investigating two similar reports of larceny that occurred in Greenport Friday, reports said.

A homeowner on Central Avenue reported that an unknown individual stole $140 from the center console and glove compartment of her tan 2007 Toyota sedan.

Another report came in from a homeowner two blocks away on Sterling Avenue around 8 a.m. He stated that an unknown individual entered his vehicle, stole an unknown amount of change and a pair of brown Wahl overalls.

No surveillance cameras were on either of the properties, and a suspect has not been found. The individual could be charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor.

• A car accident that occurred last Wednesday evening on Route 25 in Southold between a bicyclist and car left both parties unharmed, reports said.

The driver of a 2013 Ford sedan, carrying two passengers, was exiting a driveway waiting to merge onto Route 25 when a male cyclist turned onto the shoulder of the roadway, pedalled onto the sidewalk to avoid a vehicle on the road and then struck the side of the sedan. The cyclist stated he was not injured and no further action was taken by police, reports said.

• Last Wednesday, police received a report of larceny in Greenport, reports said.

Around 10 p.m., a caller reported that $1,920 was removed from a victim’s home at 540 First St. The caller, the owner of the property, said several families live in the residence and at least one tenant regularly has guests over. Both the caller and the victim told police they had no suspects in mind. Police are still investigating the report.

• A Southold business owner on Route 25 reported that an unknown person stole $42,000 of his company’s money from ADP Payroll Services, reports said.

The man called police at 10:57 a.m. last Thursday, when he was still in the process of collecting information. It’s unclear how the individual accessed the account. Police reports said ADP Security has been notified and is investigating the case, as are police.

• Police are investigating an incident of identity theft that was reported last Monday, reports said.

A Greenport man arrived at the Southold Town Police Department to report a theft of $10,600. The man told police $10,600 was transferred from his business bank account without his knowledge. A suspect has not been found and the investigation is ongoing, reports said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

