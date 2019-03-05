Thomas F. Donovan of Greenport died March 1 at The Shores at Peconic Landing. He was 85.

He was born Aug. 20, 1933, to Rita (O’Donnell) and John Donovan in Brooklyn. His wife, Elizabeth, passed away in 2018.

Mr. Donovan graduated from St. John’s University and Columbia University and was vice chair of Melon Bank, a member and former secretary of the National Foundation for Credit Counseling and was on the board of trustees of St. John’s University.

He was predeceased by his wife and his son, Thomas. Mr. Donovan is survived by daughters Libby, Ellen (Stuart) Kaplan, Barbara (John) Mallon; sons Michael and Colin (Kate); brother- and sister-in-law Thomas and Alice Sculley; many nieces and nephews; and his grandson, Liam Donovan.

The family received visitors March 3. A funeral Mass followed March 4 at Our Lady of Good Counsel in Mattituck. Interment took place at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue assisted the family.

Memorial donations may be made to ahrcfoundation.org.

This is a paid notice.

