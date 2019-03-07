Daily Update: Residents support legalization, restaurant opening second location

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, award-winning care, when and where you need it most.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, March 7:

NEWS

Residents favor sale of recreational marijuana in Suffolk County

When it comes to plastic, residents say habits can change

Cops: Woman used stolen credit card at Target

NORTHFORKER

Little Creek Oyster Farm to open second location at Southold marina

Meet Ami Opisso, the creative leader of two major Long Island wine labels

SPORTS

Girls Basketball: Carle Place blows away Tuckers

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today but it will feel mighty cold. The high will reach 30 degrees and an overnight low of 15 is in the forecast, according to the National Weather Service. But the wind chill will have it feel as low a zero degrees throughout much of the day. There’s a chance of scattered snow showers late this morning and into the afternoon.

