William W Schriever of Peconic Landing, formerly of Orient, died March 1. He was 92.

He was born Aug. 19, 1926, to Lucille (Weisenbach) and William Schriever in Norman, Okla.

In 1944, at the age of 17, Mr. Schriever was accepted into the Navy V-12 program at the University of Oklahoma. In 1946, he received his commission as a Navy ensign through the NROTC program. He earned a B.S. in engineering physics in 1947 from the University of Oklahoma, where his father taught physics from 1919 until 1958 and served as chairman of the department of physics for much of his tenure. Mr. Schriever then pursued graduate work in physics at the University of Illinois before continuing in a Ph.D. program at Harvard University.

He married Barbara Dwight in 1953, after which they lived in Chestnut Hill, Mass., and became residents of Orient in 1957 until his retirement to Peconic Landing in 2004.

Mr. Schriever owned and managed Schriever Construction Company in Orient in the 1970s and was a successful private investor throughout most of his life, his family said.

He was an active member of the Democratic Party in Southold Town and served as a local Boy Scout leader and with the Suffolk County scouting organization. He was an organizing member, board member and volunteer at Community Action for Southold Town, was active in the Orient Volunteer Fire Department and was a member of Orient Congregational Church. He was interested in many aspects of community affairs and charitable endeavors.

He was predeceased by his wife in 2006 and by his sister, Elinor Scott.

Services will take place at Orient Congregational Church Friday, March 8, at 11 a.m., followed by interment at Orient Central Cemetery. A reception will follow at Peconic Landing, 1500 Brecknock Road, Greenport.

Memorial donations may be made to CAST, P.O. Box 159, Greenport, N.Y. 11944, or delivered to the CAST office at 316 Front St., Greenport.

