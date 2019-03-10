See more photos from the Porters’ victory against Tuckahoe

The Greenport boys basketball team earned a repeat trip to the Class C final four by defeating Tuckahoe, 91-77, Saturday in the Southeast Regional Championship.

The Porters will play next Saturday in Binghamton in the semifinals. A win would send them into the state championship game March 17. The last time the Porters reached the state championship was a decade ago in Ryan Creighton’s senior year in 2009. The Porters made the final four three consecutive years from ’07-’09. Last year the Porters reached the semifinals and lost to the eventual state champion, Lake George.

See more photos below from Saturday’s victory over Tuckahoe.

Photos by Daniel De Mato

