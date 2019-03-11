Daily Update: Fishermen rescued in Sound, noted local chef dies, debate scheduled

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, March 11:

NEWS

Coast Guard rescues pair of fishermen off Fishers Island Sunday

Long Island Sound to benefit from $14M in federal funding

Michael Maroni, chef known for his famous meatballs, dies at 57

Greenport Village candidates to participate in Q&A forum Monday

Look Up For Adam provides support for those struggling with addiction

SPORTS

Boys Basketball: ‘Big Three’ lands Porters big win

WEATHER

Mostly cloudy skies will gradually give way to sunshine today with a high near 48 degrees. Expect wind gusts of up to 26 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service. The expected low tonight is 32 degrees.

Sunny skies with highs in the 40s are also expected for Tuesday and Wednesday.

