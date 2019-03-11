Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day at 15th annual Cutchogue parade: photos

On a beautiful afternoon Saturday, hundreds of revelers lined Main Road decked out in green to celebrate the 15th annual Cutchogue St. Patrick’s Day parade.

The parade was hosted by the North Fork Chamber of Commerce and the Cutchogue Fire Department. Longtime Chamber of Commerce members Linda Carlson and Cutchogue Fire Department member Jim Fogarty Sr. served as the grand marshals.

After a frigid few days in the area, the weather cooperated Saturday with sunny skies and warmer temperatures as bagpipers, first responders, community groups and more marched down the street.

There will be plenty more parades this upcoming weekend throughout Suffolk County. And the festivities will continue through the end of the month when the Jamesport St. Patrick’s Day parade will be held March 30.

See photos from Saturday’s parade below:

Photos by Jeremy Garretson

Comments

comments