Kevin Wells of Baiting Hollow peacefully passed away Wednesday, March 6, at East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Westhampton Beach. He was 50.

Kevin attended and graduated from Mattituck Schools. He was employed by Verizon for several years before gaining employment with Braun Seafood in Cutchogue.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and was an avid hunter.

Kevin was predeceased by his mother, Betty. He is survived by his wife, Wendy; his children Kaylee, Carson and Brady; his father, Gerald; and his brothers David and Rod.

In accordance with Kevin’s wishes, the family will announce a date for a celebration of Kevin’s life in the near future.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments