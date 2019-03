Veronica M. Stankewicz of Southold died March 8 at San Simeon by the Sound nursing home in Greenport. She was 87.

There will be no public calling hours. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.

