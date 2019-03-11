David T. Devlin passed away peacefully Tuesday Feb. 19, 2019, in Halifax, Nova Scotia. He was 87.

He was born March 5, 1931, in Atlantic City, N.J., to Aloysius and Edna (Weems) Devlin.

David graduated Atlantic City High School in 1949, attended and graduated from Lehigh University in 1956 with a B.A. in English and then graduated in 1957 with a B.S. in civil engineering.

In the Korean Conflict, he served in the Army Corps of Engineers. He toured North and South America, Asia, Africa, the USSR and Europe fulfilling his dream of “building bridges around the world.”

Returning to the United States, he resided in New York City and received his Ph.D. at Columbia University in economics in 1966. He served as chief of the balance of payment division at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, chief of the balance of payment division at the Commerce Department and eventually joined CitiBank N.A. in 1971 as deputy senior advisor for international operations. He was a statistician and global economics consultant for several publications. During this tenure, David was a chief operating officer in the formation of the Institute of International Finance and President Ford honored him with an award of merit.

Upon retirement in 1994, he moved to Suffolk County, Long Island to become a full-time sailor. While living in Southold he was an officer of the Eastern Sailing Club and Orient Yacht Club.

He will be remembered best for his boisterous laugh, love of the outdoors and travel as well as his cunning wit.

David was predeceased by his daughter Alexandra. He is survived by his partner, Margaret Cameron; his daughter, Clotilda, of Landenberg, Pa.; his granddaughter, Samantha (Hubbs) of St. Louis, Mo.; and great-granddaughters Stephanie and Eva.

A memorial service will be held at a future date. Memorial donations in his memory can be made to Eastern Long Island Hospital Foundation.

