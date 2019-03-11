Jerri Marie White of Greenport died March 9. She was 64.

She was born Nov. 5, 1954, in Greenport to Joyce Marie (Broere) and Austin Call Burt.

Ms. White graduated from Greenport High School in 1972. She married Kenneth E. White at United Methodist Church in Greenport.

She was a licensed practical nurse for over 35 years, working at San Simeon by the Sound nursing home in Greenport and Riverhead Nursing Home, and later as a private duty nurse. She was also a member of the Shelter Island Red Cross ambulance corps and Shelter Island Fire Department.

Ms. White was predeceased by her husband in 2015 and her sister Georgia (Burt) Card in 2011. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer J. (Van Brunt) Curtin of Greenport; brothers, Norman A. Burt and the Rev. Dr. Steven Burt; and her sister Nancy C. Burt.

Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport assisted the family. Cremation was private.

Memorial donations may be made to Community Action Southold Town or Greenport Fire Department.

