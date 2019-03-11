James Bryan, a longtime resident of Mattituck, died Feb. 25 on his beloved native island of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.

He was a marine technician at several marinas on the North Fork. More recently, he was self-employed as the same.

James died doing what he loved most — fishing. After a Mass of Christian burial at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, he was buried at sea off the beautiful Northside of St. Thomas in view of his home.

He is survived by his wife, Toni Bryan; and his children Lena DeSantis, Catherine Bryan and Jacques Bryan; his son-in-law, Paul DeSantis; his daughter-in-law, Gala Bryan; five grandchildren and a large extended family on St. Thomas.

This is a paid notice.

