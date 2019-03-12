Cutchogue resident Robert Herbert Ringewald, loving husband, father and grandfather, died Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. He was 87.

Bob was born July 16, 1931, in Flushing, N.Y. He was the first of six children born to Arthur and Esther Ringewald.

After graduating from Sewanaka High School, he earned his bachelor’s degree from Guilford College in North Carolina and a teaching degree from Adelphi University in Garden City, N.Y. He taught in the North Shore School System for 30 years.

Having a passion for classic cars, he used his free time to restore convertible Mercedes, Mustangs and Porsches in his garage. Bob was frequently seen driving his favorite car, a bright red 1960 Porsche 356B Roadster, to work for many years.

After retiring from teaching, he built and remodeled houses in Maine and on the North Fork of Long Island. He also loved travel, spaghetti dinners and apple pies cooked by his wife, Barbara, and antique clocks. He was a master model boat builder, creating replicas of classic Chris Craft mahogany boats.

Bob and his wife moved to Cutchogue in 1996, where they enjoyed boating and watching the Wednesday night races around Robins Island.

He struck up conversations with everyone he met, genuinely interested in other people, leaving them with his favorite “be well.”

Bob is survived by his wife of 61 years, Barbara Patterson Ringewald; his daughter, Elisabeth Ringewald Harrigan; his son, Benjamin Ringewald; his grandson, Douglas Harrigan; and four siblings.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care.

