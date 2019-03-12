George Patrick Vallely died Aug. 1, 2018, at his residence in Palm Bay, Fla.

He was born Oct. 2, 1939, to Patrick J. Vallely and Christine Sinclair in the Bronx, N.Y.

As a youth, George delivered the Daily News in Greenport before school and on Sunday morning, using a large wagon kept behind Alite Poulosk’s store. He also delivered milk for Arshamomaque Dairy and worked at Port of Egypt. George played football at Greenport High School and graduated in 1957. He enlisted in the Navy and served for four years.

Upon returning from the Navy, George worked several jobs, including bartending and working as a Dugan delivery man. He then enrolled at Stony Brook University and, after graduating, accepted a job at Grumman, where he was a programmer for the lunar module. George also owned a bar in Rocky Point called Galway Bay Pub.

George was a champion bridge player and enjoyed a game whenever he could. He also enjoyed solving difficult logic puzzles and Sudoku in his leisure time.

George was predeceased by his daughter, Dawn Sinclair Stundis. He is survived by his son-in-law, Alan Stundis; his grandchildren, James and Tess Stundis; his former wife, Penelope Vallely; his sisters, Renee Carey and Diane Walden of Greenport; his brother, Peter Vallely (Jean) of Ridge; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A future burial at Calverton National Cemetery is planned.

