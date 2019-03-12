Louise Elizabeth Hann Egert of East Marion, N.Y., passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Peconic Bay Medical Center. She was 85.

She was born Oct. 8, 1933, to George and Martha (March) Hann in Binghamton, N.Y.

Louise graduated from Oxford Academy High School as valedictorian. She went on to receive her bachelor’s degree from Albany State Teachers College and a master’s at Hofstra University.

Louise began her career as an English teacher at Greenport School, later teaching remedial reading at St. Agnes and Oysterponds elementary schools, remaining at the latter until her retirement.

She supported the teachers’ union and Eastern Long Island Hospital blood drives. Louise enjoyed bridge, playing the piano, cooking, traveling and spending time with her family.

Louise was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Ted and Kremer Han; sister-in-law Marion Ruppert; Marion’s husband, Bill; and their son, Will; along with a niece, Amity Sawyer. She is survived by her husband, Herbert J. Egert; her children, Herbert (Amy) Egert, Christine White and George (Jeannine) Egert; her sister, Freda Sawyer; grandchildren Mark (Melissa) Egert, Kristen, Stephen and Michael Egert, Ann Louise White, and Brady (Lara) and Jessie Lawson; sister-in-law JoAnne Hann; and many nieces and nephews.

Special thanks are extended to Babs Cornine, Pat CiaCia and Brian Shelby for their care and support.

Please join the family of Louise Egert for a celebration of her life at Townsend Manor in Greenport, Saturday, March 16, at noon.

