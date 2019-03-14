Real Estate Transfers: March 14, 2019

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated Jan. 14-20, 2019.

Brought to you by:



AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Timpone, T & K to Marks, Robert, 50 Phillips Ln (600-46-1-10), (R), $250,000

• Pressler, M & A to Turetsky, Anthony, 39 Hilton Ct (600-67-1-4.7), (R), $400,000

• Spadafora, R by Executor to Warner, Marvin, 26 Victor St (600-85-2-14), (R), $430,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Manzi Homes East LLC to Granger, Matthew, 54 Mastro Ct (600-80-2-2.11), (R), $507,606

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Hansen, E & A by Devise to McGowan, Jacqueline, 1480 Fleetwood Rd (1000-137-5-10), (R), $550,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Garber, R & Deutscher, L to Flinn, Andrew, 1500 Bay Ave (1000-31-8-12.9), (R), $803,500

FLANDERS (11901)

• Hallock, D to Lopez, Elmer, 90 & 94 Wood Road Trail (900-122-1-31), (R), $272,000

• Hale, B to Castro, Esteban, 162 Ludlam Ave (900-142-1-1.40), (R), $417,000

• Beladidze, K by Referee to US Bank National Association, 28 Nassau St (900-142-3-34.2), (R), $350,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Quinn, A & Kerr, L to Kustera, Stephen, 304 Sterling Pl (1001-2-2-17), (R), $650,000

• 415 Second Street LLC to Buchanan, Shawn, 415 Second St (1001-4-2-19), (R), $641,505

• Kempner, C to Sanfilippo, Luke, 326 Sixth St (1001-6-7-2), (R), $745,000

LAUREL (11948)

• Oliver, J to FenoNYy, Frank, 2030 Bray Ave (1000-126-7-20), (R), $300,000

• Capital Asset Retirem to Israel, Isaac, 300 Private Rd #4 (1000-127-8-17.4), (R), $335,000

• Peters, J & E to HSA Holdings II LLC, 4895 Peconic Bay Blvd (1000-128-1-16), (R), $300,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Sciacchitano by Referee to Jerome, Thomas, 805 Donna Dr (1000-115-16-7), (R), $353,911

• Nationstar Mortgage to Filasky, Janet, 1345 Old Main Rd (1000-122-7-7.1), (R), $490,000

• Halligan, M to Mouzakitis, Foteyne, 820 Bray Ave (1000-126-1-16), (R), $329,900

PECONIC (11958)

• Moesel, P & S to Sand Lennox LLC, 1450 Salt Marsh Ln (1000-68-3-1), (R), $550,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• LoRusso, J to East End DisabilityAssocs, 75 Henry Lewis Ln (600-8-6-8), (R), $607,000

• Roberts, J Trust to Viera, Martin, 1301 Willow Pond Dr (600-18.1-3-79), (R), $440,000

• Paglia, P & J to CJC Home Builders Corp, 16 Tyler Dr (600-64-1-6.7), (V), $123,000

• Jaeger, T by Referee to Long Island Home Solution, 120 Constable Dr (600-81-1-21.6), (R), $234,000

• Nizen, D to 55 June Ave LLC, 212 Trout Brook Ln (600-85-2-95.19), (V), $169,000

• Orlowski, C to Rojas, Joseph, 100 Kings Dr (600-107-5-26), (R), $525,000

• Synergy Realty Group to Tuzel, Thomas, 67 E Main St (600-128-6-76.2), (C), $600,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Rooney, T & M by Heir to Oracle LLC, 1135 Calebs Way, Unit 27 (1000-40.1-1-27), (R), $291,300

• 13595 Soundview Ave to Lot 13 Northwood LLC, 13595 Soundview Ave (1000-54-2-4), (V), $190,000

• 53795 Southold Prprts to FHV LLC, 53795 Route 25 (1000-61-1-16), (C), $580,000

• Booth, A by Executor to Stock, Kenneth, 2555 Youngs Ave, Unit 5C (1000-63.2-1-3), (C), $340,000

• Hatzis, J & B to Failla, Frank, 1825 Main Bayview Rd (1000-70-8-54), (R), $419,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Gross, A to Delany, George, 2878 N Wading River Rd (600-27-1-23.3), (R), $845,000

• Pollard, T & M to Daters, Alan, 55 Overhill Rd (600-72-1-28), (R), $412,000

• Cotgreave, W & M to East End Disability Assoc, 173 Michaels Ln (600-114-1-39.37), (R), $525,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

Comments

comments