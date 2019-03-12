Sylvia Holtzberg died March 9, 2019, at the age of 95.

She had resided at Peconic Landing in Greenport for 17 years. Her keen intelligence and political diplomacy earned her high respect from those who came to know her. Sylvia was truly treasured in this community. Indeed, she served as a mentor to more than a few. She and her late husband Frederic Holtzberg were founding members of Peconic Landings’ Lifetime Learning.

A planner by nature, Sylvia’s ideas and administrative skills made her highly effective in public health and hospital administration. She held senior staff positions at New York Medical College and Nyack Hospital. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Hunter College in the 1940s and more than 20 years later went back to school to earn a masters in public health from Yale University.

Sylvia had great taste in all things design, from prints to textiles to architecture. She was big fan of mid-century modern long before it even had a name. And she had a knack for discovering the next great chef in town.

Fiercely independent and private, she found the strength to live out her last few months the way she wished. She is survived by her daughter Maggie Holtzberg and her grandson Russell Call.

This is a paid notice.

