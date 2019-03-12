Richard A. Miller of Summerdale, Ala., formerly of Laurel, died Nov. 22, 2018, surrounded by his family at the age of 70.He was born Nov. 8, 1948, in Brooklyn to Mildred and Arnold Miller of Reeves Park, Riverhead.

Richie graduated from Riverhead High School in 1967.

He enlisted in the U.S. Navy Seabees, MCB 133, and was stationed in Gulfport, Miss. Richie served a tour of duty in Vietnam from 1969 to 1970. He returned to Vietnam in 1998 with a group of fellow Vietnam veterans and News 12 and they created a documentary titled “Vietnam: The Second Tour.”

On May 12, 1971, he married Jo-Anne Namiotka. He owned Riverhead Radiator until he retired in 2002.

In the community, Richie was a member of VFW Post 2476, where he served as commander from 1975 to 1977, Honor Guard and the Long Island Military Vehicle Club. He later collected and restored many military vehicles, including Jeeps, Humvees, tanks and Huey helicopters. Richie volunteered with the Red Cross in search, rescue and transport at the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. He also was a member of the Southold Kiwanis Club, Riverhead American Legion, Riverhead Elks and Riverhead Moose Lodge. Richie was also an avid collector of antique and classic cars and enjoyed boating.

After retiring to Alabama, he continued with his collection and restoration of military vehicles. He was a member of Dixie Division military vehicle club, Mississippi Coast Watchers, Alabama State Defense Force, U.S. National Reserve Corps, U.S. National Defense Corps and Lower Alabama Search and Rescue and he volunteered his services with FEMA after Hurricane Ivan in 2004, distributing emergency necessities.

Richie was predeceased by his parents; his daughter Evelyn; and his sister-in-law Margaret “Peggy Smith” Namiotka. He is survived by his wife, Jo-Anne; his brother, Ralph (Mary), of Riverhead; his son, Kenny (Tina), of Riverhead; his daughter Lori (Nick) Bazata of Jamesport; his grandchildren, Brandon and Haleigh Miller; sisters-in-law Cathy (Vinnie) Mangiamele and Linda Reyer; and nieces and nephews.

Richie was beloved by all and will be greatly missed.

A memorial service will be held at a date yet to be determined.

