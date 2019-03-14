New restaurant planned for Fishers Island

A roughly 100-year-old eyesore in Fishers Island might see renovations in the coming months.

If approved, a new site plan put before the town Planning Board Monday could convert a pre-existing building on Hound Lane into a 2,815-square-foot restaurant on the first floor and construct a 2,329-square-foot second story intended for two apartments.

The property is located near the intersection of Greenwood Road and Hound Lane, which is adjacent to the Fishers Island Community Center, ferry district and school.

The parcel was home to a bakery in the 1920s that was used in conjunction with the Fort H. G. Wright military installation, according to community center representative Staley Sednaoui. She said the property most likely hasn’t been used since the 1950s.

At the meeting, the Planning Board determined the proposal may require preparation of an Environmental Impact Statement, which describes and analyzes a proposed action that may have a significant impact on the environment.

The document is under review with the town Zoning Board of Appeals, planner Brian Cummings said. Because the building is set to add a second story, it triggered a few different variance requests, he said.

One conflict may be parking: 30 parking spaces are required on the property, but the current document provides 26. It would need to be revised in the future.

According to the Department of Environmental Conservation website, unlisted actions usually apply to nonresidential projects physically altering less than 10 acres of land, which is applicable to this property.

A public hearing on the proposal has been set for Monday, April 8, at 6 p.m.

[email protected]

Comments

comments