Honoring the 2018 People of the Year: photos

Times Review Media Group honored its 2018 People of the Year at a ceremony March 7 at Polish Hall in Riverhead. The honorees, representing the Riverhead News-Review, The Suffolk Times, Shelter Island Reporter and northforker, were presented an award after a video presentation.
The videos for each winner can be viewed below.
The annual awards, which have been handed out since 1987, are given to leaders in public and community service, education, business and sports.
Riverhead News-Review
People of the Year: The students of Mercy High School
Businessperson of the Year: Anthony Meras
Sportsperson of the Year: Pat Kelly
Community Leader of the Year: Charlene Mascia
Public Servant of the Year: Tech. Sgt. Dashan Briggs
Educator of the Year: Ed Meier
The Suffolk Times
Person of the Year: Mary Latham
Businessperson of the Year: Chris Manfredi
Sportsperson of the Year: Frank Massa
Community Leader of the Year: Rev. Dr. Ann Van Cleef
Public Servant of the Year: Rodney Shelby
Educator of the Year: Rosemary McGoey
Shelter Island Reporter
Person of the Year: Phil Power
northforker
Person of the Year: Brent Pelton