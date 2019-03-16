Honoring the 2018 People of the Year: photos

Times Review Media Group honored its 2018 People of the Year at a ceremony March 7 at Polish Hall in Riverhead. The honorees, representing the Riverhead News-Review, The Suffolk Times, Shelter Island Reporter and northforker, were presented an award after a video presentation.

The videos for each winner can be viewed below.

The annual awards, which have been handed out since 1987, are given to leaders in public and community service, education, business and sports.

Riverhead News-Review

People of the Year: The students of Mercy High School

Businessperson of the Year: Anthony Meras

Sportsperson of the Year: Pat Kelly

Community Leader of the Year: Charlene Mascia

Public Servant of the Year: Tech. Sgt. Dashan Briggs

Educator of the Year: Ed Meier

The Suffolk Times

Person of the Year: Mary Latham

Businessperson of the Year: Chris Manfredi

Sportsperson of the Year: Frank Massa

Community Leader of the Year: Rev. Dr. Ann Van Cleef

Public Servant of the Year: Rodney Shelby

Educator of the Year: Rosemary McGoey

Shelter Island Reporter

Person of the Year: Phil Power

northforker

Person of the Year: Brent Pelton

