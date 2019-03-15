Daily Update: Marijuana moratorium proposed, Laurel Lake erosion plan, Chicken Kidz back on

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by Lucas Ford.

Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, March 15:

NEWS

County Executive to propose one-year moratorium on marijuana

DEC program could help mitigate erosion at Laurel Lake

Saved at the buzzer: Chicken Kidz’ consignment sale can proceed

WEATHER

Showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the day with highs near 55 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Expect sunny skies this weekend with temperatures in the 40s.

Comments

comments