Southold Blotter: East Marion man arrested for driving drunk

An East Marion man was arrested for driving drunk in Greenport Sunday after an anonymous caller reported an erratic driver on Route 48 near Albertson Lane.

Sean Feehan, 46, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated around 7 p.m., Southold police said.

• Police responded to a report of loud music coming from a Fourth Avenue home Sunday around 5 p.m.

A man at the residence said he was testing new speakers. He was advised to turn it down and be mindful of his neighbors, according to a police report.

• A Greenport woman called police Saturday around 8 p.m. to report she heard several gunshots in the Moore’s Lane area. Police were unable to validate the report after canvassing the area.

• An unknown person removed a box containing a vest and a coat from a Volvo on Madison Avenue in Greenport Saturday afternoon.

• A Cutchogue woman called police Saturday afternoon to report two recent incidents in which a suspect trespassed onto her property and dumped dog feces in her driveway and planters.

The events were caught on her security cameras, police said, and may be related to ongoing harassment since 2015.

• An unknown suspect rummaged through a vehicle on West Street in Greenport overnight last Thursday. A caller reported Friday morning that the contents of the glove box had been thrown on the passenger floor and approximately $2 in loose change was taken.

• A Greenport woman also alerted police Friday that $5 in change was stolen from her vehicle overnight.

• Two New York license plates were removed from a vehicle on Fifth Street in Greenport Friday. Last Tuesday, $20 was reported stolen from a vehicle on Third Street in Greenport. Another Third Street resident reported that $20 in change and a Slim Jim were stolen from her vehicle.

• Police responded to a Laurel nursery Friday after an employee reported an unknown subject in a gray Chevy truck trespassing near a greenhouse on the property.

When confronted by an employee, the driver fled in an unknown direction, police said.

• A Peconic man was arrested for driving drunk in Mattituck last Tuesday.

According to a police report, Javier Amadeo, age unavailable, failed to maintain his lane and was stopped near the Mattituck Shopping Plaza when an officer determined he was intoxicated.

He was arrested and charged with DWI, officials said.

• An East Quogue man was removed from Mattituck-Laurel Library last Monday after causing a disturbance.

According to police, the man was involved in a verbal altercation and took photos of a female patron on Feb. 28 when library officials told him he was no longer welcome at the facility and a trespass affidavit was signed against him.

Police advised the man that he would be subject to arrest if he returned.

• Police responded to a three-car accident on Route 48 near Boisseau Avenue last Monday around 10 a.m.

A Southold man was operating a Jeep eastbound when he crossed into the westbound lane, striking a parked Chevy pickup truck and a Ford sedan that was attempting to park behind the Chevy in a parking lot.

The driver of the Jeep told police that he is currently receiving chemotherapy and lost consciousness. No injuries were reported.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

