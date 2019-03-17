Southold officers honored at pinning ceremony



Friends and family of three Southold Town police officers filled town hall Tuesday night for a pinning ceremony for the officers’ promotions.

Officers Stephen Witzke and John Helf were both promoted to sergeant. They both have 10 1/2 years of service. And Richard Perkins was promoted from sergeant to lieutenant. He had been a sergeant for 18 years and has 29 1/2 years of service.

Police Chief Martin Flatley acknowledged Town Board members for their support of the department and its staffing.

Photo caption: Sgt. Witzke, left, Chief Flatley, Sgt. Helf and Lt. Perkins surrounded by family members Tuesday night. (Credit: Tara Smith)

