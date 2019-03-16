Live Coverage: Greenport falls in triple overtime classic

A thrilling season for the Greenport Porters came to an end Saturday in Binghamton as Cooperstown won a Class C semifinal, 108-98, in triple overtime.

Jack Lambert scored a game-high 53 points for Cooperstown, which advances into the state championship Sunday against Middle Early College.

It’s the second straight season the Porters lost in the state semifinals.

The Porters had chances to sink a go-ahead basket at the end of regulation and both of the first two overtimes. Ahkee Anderson’s jumpshots at the end of regulation and the first overtime were off the mark and Jaxan Swann had a chance for a long three-pointer in the final seconds of the second overtime that missed.

Class C Boys B-ball Semifinals: No scoring. Greenport and Cooperstown are headed to second Overtime! pic.twitter.com/nOEGNUi9p1 — NYSPHSAA (@NYSPHSAA) March 16, 2019

Cooperstown finally took control in the third overtime, quickly jumping out to a five-point lead, as the Porters began to run out of gas. Cooperstown pulled ahead by double digits in the final overtime.

The Porters came back from five down in the second overtime as Anderson sank a long three-pointer to tie the score at 91 with 55 seconds left. Anderson had a monster game with 30 points. Lambert shot 20 of 32 from the field.

The Porters had to play the final two overtimes without center Jude Swann, who fouled out late in the first overtime.

The state championship between Cooperstown and Middle Early College will be at noon Sunday.

The Webster Sports Network streamed the game live from Binghamton and Suffolk Times Sports editor Bob Liepa provided live updates. Check back for the full recap.

