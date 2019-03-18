Daily Update: School budget outlined, push for recreational zoning, Porters fall in record-setting game

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by Riverhead Ford Lincoln.
NEWS
Riverhead School District unveils part of its 2019-20 budget
More pickleball courts could be added in Peconic
Legislation for ‘floating’ recreational zones moves forward
SPORTS
Boys Basketball: Records fall, so do Porters in 3 OTs
WEATHER
Expect partly sunny skies today. The high is near 42, but wind chill values are between 20 and 30, according to the National Weather Service.