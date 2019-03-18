Top News

Daily Update: School budget outlined, push for recreational zoning, Porters fall in record-setting game

03/18/2019 6:13 AM |
NEWS

Riverhead School District unveils part of its 2019-20 budget

More pickleball courts could be added in Peconic

Legislation for ‘floating’ recreational zones moves forward

SPORTS

Boys Basketball: Records fall, so do Porters in 3 OTs

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today. The high is near 42, but wind chill values are between 20 and 30, according to the National Weather Service.

