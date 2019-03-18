Veronica M. “Roni” Stankewicz of Peconic died March 8 at San Simeon by the Sound Nursing Home in Greenport. She was 87.

She was born Jan. 23, 1932, to Florence (Jorzak) and Anthony Sielawa in Harrison, N.J.

Roni moved to Peconic at a young age and called it home for the past 70 years.

She attended Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue, where she was a member of the Sacred Heart and Rosary Societies and was a eucharistic minister. She was a certified nurse’s aide at San Simeon for 20 years.

Roni is survived by her children Diane Stankewicz of Peconic, Gerard Stankewicz and his wife, Cathy, of Peconic, Lori Akscin and her husband, Paul, of Clarksville, Tenn. and Michael Stankewicz and his wife, Teri, of Hockessin, Del.; and grandchildren Christina, Gerard Jr., Timothy, Laura and Olivia.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated March 12 at Our Lady of Ostrabrama. Father Francis Shannon was the main celebrant and homilist and Father Mariusz Gorazd was a concelebrant along with assistance from Deacon Jeff Trexler and Deacon Michael Stankewicz. Interment will take place at a later date at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold assisted the family.

