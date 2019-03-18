Janet Myrin

Janet (Olsen) Myrin of Little Compton, R.I., passed away suddenly March 9, 2019. She was 76.

She was born Janet VanAmringe Olsen Sept. 17, 1942, and grew up in Douglaston, Queens, and Mattituck, N.Y.

Janet attended Bayside High School and graduated from St. Lawrence University. After graduation, she moved to New York City, where she worked at J. Walter Thompson and Bache & Company and met Bill Myrin, whom she later married. Bill and Janet moved to Little Compton in 1969 to raise a family.

Janet was a real estate agent in Little Compton for 40 years, most recently as a co-owner of Little Compton Real Estate.

She was predeceased by her parents, Hilda and Harry Olsen of Cutchogue. She is survived by her two children, Alarik and Arden; their spouses, Kristine and Dan; and her grandson, Zachary; as well as her brothers Gary, of Southold, and Richard, of Darien, Conn.

Janet was a joyful bright light who loved playing bridge, making crafts, traveling, spending time with her children and grandson in New York City, going to Broadway shows and museums and exploring the city. A social butterfly, she was a member of Sakonnet Golf Club, Sakonnet Point Club and Warren’s Point Beach Club and loved living in Little Compton. She had a gusto for life and travel and will be dearly missed.

A Service of Thanksgiving and Tribute was held March 15 at United Congregational Church in Little Compton. Interment was private.

Memorial donations may be made to her dear friend Steve Hytner’s 14-year-old son, Jack, to help him fight stage 4 bone cancer via his GoFundMe campaign: gofundme.com/bk6nff-help-jack-fight-cancer?pc=ot_co_dashboard_a&rcid=d33df9706c574d1e85ead0fd7d21a0be.

To pay tribute to Janet, visit waring-sullivan.com.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments